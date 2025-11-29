Syed Modi International: Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa reach finals with contrasting wins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 : Former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth reached his second final on the BWF World Tour in 2025 on Saturday after defeating compatriot Mithun Manjunath in a hard-fought semifinal while women's doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly also advanced to the summit clash of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament here.

Srikanth defeated Mithun 21-15, 19-21, 21-13 in 59 minutes and will now face Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan, who advanced to the final after Minoru Koga of Japan retired with the score reading 12-21, 21-8, 11-0 in his opponent's favour, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

In the women's doubles semifinal, top seeds and defending champions Gayatri and Treesa defeated seventh seeds Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting of Malaysia 21-11, 21-15 to set up a final clash against Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe.

India's campaign in women's singles, however, came to an end after top seed Unnati Hooda and giant killer Tanvi Sharma lost in the semifinals.

Unnati went down against fourth seed Neslihan Arin of Turkey 15-21, 10-21, while Japanese 5th seed Hina Akechi halted Tanvi's run with a 21-17, 21-16 victory.

India's hopes of a finalist in mixed doubles were also dented after Hariharan Amsakarunan and Treesa Jolly lost their semifinal against eighth seeds Dejan Ferdinansyah and Bernadine Wardana 21-17, 21-19.

