'Symbol of unparalleled excellence', Prez Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, Aug 28 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and said he exemplifies excellence.In a series of tweets, the President said, "Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth."

She said, "India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats. It is a matter of great national pride that three Indians, Neeraj Chopra, D.P. Manu and Kishore Jena together competed in the final round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin event and they finished in the top six. I congratulate each one of them. They have taken Indian athletics to unprecedented heights. I wish them many more laurels in the future."

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."

The remarks came after India's Olympic champion Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal for the country in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Chopra, who has been bothered by an injury in the last few months, killed the competition in the Hungarian capital with a massive throw of 88.17 in his second turn,

