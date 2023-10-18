T20: Haryana Officers XI Blue win by 32 runs, WSF launches 'Project Green Planet'

Gurugram, Oct 18 Haryana Officers XI Blue, led by IAS Nishant Yadav, beat Haryana Officers XI Green by 32 runs in a T20 match organised by the WoMEN Sports Foundation (WSF), a non-governmental organisation, during the launch of a project 'Green Planet', at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here.

IAS Nishant Yadav hailed his team for the the stunning win.

Meanwhile, WSF's founder and chairman Piyush Sachdeva took the opportunity to launch the 'Project Green Planet' emphasising the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Sachdeva's visionary project aims to plant more than 10,000 saplings in identified villages and communities across India during Phase-1. Additionally, the project aspires to inspire 5000 community members through cleanliness and awareness drives.

Receiving accolades and appreciation from esteemed individuals, IAS Nishant Yadav expressed his happiness and congratulated Sachdeva for taking the initiative to launch the 'Project Green Planet'. Similarly, IAS Pradeep Malik, a member of Haryana Officers XI Blue, acknowledged and commended the project, recognising the significance of fostering environmental consciousness.

Piyush Sachdeva remarked, "The match was organised to raise awareness about Climate Change; there is no better way to do this than holding a cricket match between two important stakeholders in our society. I would like to request more and more people to come forward for such causes to give back to society."

WSF invited individuals, communities, and corporate entities to join hands in supporting the Project Green Planet, contributing towards a greener and more sustainable future for India and the world.

