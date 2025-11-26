T20 Tri-series: Nissanka’s 98 powers Sri Lanka to crushing win, keeps alive hopes of reaching final

Rawalpindi, Nov 26 Opener Pathum Nissanka roared back into form with a blistering 98 off 58 deliveries, powering Sri Lanka to a dominant nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a must-win clash of the T20I Tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka ended a five-match losing streak in Twenty20 Internationals and maintained their hopes of making it to the final by chasing 147 and winning in just 16.2 overs. They will now guarantee their place in the championship game if they defeat Pakistan on Thursday.

Prior to Nissanka's attack, Zimbabwe were held to 146 for 5 by Sri Lanka's disciplined bowlers. Zimbabwe were never able to increase their scoring rate after Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga finished with identical scores of 2 for 23.

Zimbabwe crossed 140 thanks to Ryan Burl's late burst and starts from Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza, but the total was insufficient against Sri Lanka's best batting performance of the tour. Pavan Rathnayake made his debut in the game as well, though he wasn't needed to bat.

Nissanka had been looking for rhythm going into the match, having scored 29, 24, 24, 0, and 17 since his Asia Cup 107 against India. He had a powerful innings on a day when Sri Lanka needed their power hitter to step up.

In the Power-play, Sri Lanka quickly reached 64 for 1, with Nissanka scoring 37 of those runs. Nissanka contributed 51 during the middle overs as Sri Lanka added another 73. In the final overs, it only took three balls—a wide, a four, and a massive six—to complete the chase.

With sweeps off seamers, flat-batted drives over additional cover, straight slaps, and massive pulls across the square boundary, Nissanka's shot-making was commanding. Richard Ngarava took the brunt of it, giving up three sixes and four fours to the opener. Nissanka hit four sixes and eleven fours overall.

Nissanka, who had been aiming for a four to give himself a chance at a second T20I hundred, grinned wryly at the final blow, a front-foot pull for six over backward square leg.

With 11 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.78 in 2025—his most costly year to date—Theekshana has had a difficult year in Twenty20 Internationals. Despite taking 24 wickets at a strike rate of 18.7 in 2024, he has been benched multiple times in 2025 due to his strike rate of 23.1.

He made an immediate impact after being called up for this match and given the new ball. He bowled Dion Myers and Tadiwanashe Marumani in a brilliant three-over Power-play spell, ending the period on 2 for 23 as Zimbabwe reached 44 for 2 after six overs. On a good batting track, his final over, bowled at the beginning of the death phase, cost just four runs—a remarkable performance.

Zimbabwe's reliance on Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett persisted; of the 581 runs they have scored in four games this series, 273—a startling 46%—have come from the two.

With his 14 off 16, Brendan Taylor struggled for fluency, but Bennett made sure Zimbabwe maintained the run rate above seven. The innings was stabilised by their stand of 36 off 28. Raza then combined sharp strike rotation with boundaries to add another 36 off 30 with Bennett. Zimbabwe appeared to be headed for at least 160 while they were together.

Zimbabwe's innings was in danger of drifting after Hasaranga dismissed both Bennett and Raza in a span of 13 deliveries. Just three and four runs were scored in two of the final four overs. However, Burl launched a counterattack, hitting 37 off his next 26 balls to salvage the innings after Raza was dismissed at 37 off 29.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 146/5 in 20 overs (Ryan Burl 37 not out, Sikandar Raza 37; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/23) lost to Sri Lanka 148/1 in 16.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 98 not out; Brad Evans 1-36) by nine wickets

