T20 WC: West Indies beat Australia in warm-up match

Port of Spain, May 31 Co-hosts the West Indies registered an impressive 35-run victory over Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up fixture on Friday (India time).

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show with a superb 75 as the West Indies posted a massive total of 257/4 at Queens Park Oval.

Pooran smashed eight sixes during his 25-ball stay, skipper Rovman Powell (52), left-hander Sherfane Rutherford (47 not out) and opener Johnson Charles (40) also got in the act as the two-time champions delighted the home crowd with some scintillating power-hitting, ICC reports.

All of Australia's bowlers felt the wrath of the West Indies' top-order batters, with first-choice spinner Adam Zampa conceding 62 runs from his four overs while picking up two wickets.

Australia put up a decent show in reply despite missing a host of key players, with Josh Inglis (55), Nathan Ellis (39) and Ashton Agar (28) looking the most dangerous in what was always going to be a difficult chase as the 2021 T20 World Cup winners finished with 222/7 in their final warm-up match.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/31) and pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/44) picked up a pair of wickets each for the hosts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor