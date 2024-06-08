T20 World Cup: Bangladesh skipper Shanto feels 'everyone contributed equally' in win against SL

Dallas, June 8 Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, expressed immense satisfaction with his team's performance after they edge past Sri Lanka to claim a nail-biting two wickets victory at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Reflecting on the victory during the post-match presentation, Shanto lauded Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy for their crucial contributions. "Everybody's body language was great, we gave our 120%. For the last 10–15 days we have been making plans and all the fielders are doing their job," Shanto remarked, highlighting the team's preparation and commitment.

Shanto did not shy away from acknowledging the challenge posed by the Sri Lankan bowlers. "I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won that easily," he admitted. However, he reserved special praise for Litton Das, who had been struggling with form but rose to the occasion when it mattered most. "Very important for Litton, he's been struggling a bit, but he showed his skill today. I think he batted really well," Shanto said, commending Das's resilience and skill.

The match saw Bangladesh bowlers putting up a stellar performance, restricting Sri Lanka to 124 for 9. Despite the low target, the chase was far from straightforward. Sri Lankan bowlers struck early, reducing Bangladesh to 28 for 3, making the contest intense and unpredictable.

It was the partnership between Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy that steadied the ship for Bangladesh. Their stand of 63 runs was the backbone of the chase, with Hridoy playing a particularly aggressive role. Hridoy's knock of 40 runs from just 20 balls was a game-changer, featuring a daring assault on Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga, whom he dispatched for three consecutive sixes.

Yet, in a dramatic twist, Hasaranga managed to have the last laugh, dismissing Hridoy immediately after the onslaught. Despite this setback, Bangladesh remained composed and inched towards the target. Shanto also praised Hridoy’s courage, noting, "Hridoy was really courageous, the way he played that over really helped us."

The tense finale saw Bangladesh eventually crossing the finish line, with six balls to spare.

