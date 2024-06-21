T20 World Cup: Bangladesh skipper Shanto hopeful of reaching semis after loss to Australia

North Sound (Antigua), June 21 Following their 28-run defeat via DLS to Australia in their first Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is hopeful of progressing to the semifinal stage as he said his side will be better placed if they can win their remaining two games.

Bangladesh will next play against India on June 22 and Afghanistan on June 25, which will be must-win encounters if they want to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semifinal.

"The next two games are important and if we can gain a lot from it and if we can win the next two games we will be placed in a better position. We will play to win every game," Shanto said after the loss against Australia on Friday.

On the back of Pat Cummins' hat-trick (3-29), Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 after inviting them to bat first. It was Shanto and Liton Das' 58-run stand that propelled Bangladesh to a competitive position after an early blow. In response, openers David Warner (53 not out) and Travis Head (31) were all guns blazing in the run chase. However, the game didn't reach a proper conclusion due to rain. The Aussies secured a first Super Eight win, finishing 28 runs ahead of the par score via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

When asked about the loss to Australia, Shanto couldn't explain his team's batting struggles but admitted it would be tough for his bowlers to keep defending par scores. "Why we can't do it (play freely) is difficult to say because what I feel is that everyone has the ability. In the past, they have done it on different occasions so why it is not happening is difficult to say and I don't have an answer for this question. Everyone is given the freedom to play their natural game but somehow it is not happening," said Najmul.

"As far as playing with freedom is concerned, we have already spoken with everyone so that they play with freedom and everyone is trying to play as per their plan in the match but why it is not happening, I don't know personally but if we play like this it is difficult for the bowlers (to defend)," he added.

Najmul further admitted that had they not lost too many wickets in the final six overs, they should have posted a total of 160 to 170 runs.

"I don't think so (problem with the wicket) we couldn't execute with the new ball, especially in the power play and we couldn't finish the last five, six overs so we lost too many wickets. If we batted well in the end we could have scored probably 160 to 170 runs," said Najmul.

"I think we planned to play cautiously at the start, and we planned to finish the first six overs with wickets in hand and I feel we could complete it as per our planning. It could have been better, but I was happy. What I feel is that if I hadn't gotten out and if I had taken the game to 16 or 17 overs, in that case we could have reached 160 to 170. What I would say is that in the start the wicket was slow and it was not like the ball was coming onto the bat. But what I feel is that there should be a set batsman," he said.

He further defended the move of playing cautiously at the beginning of the innings and said, "At the start what I feel is that it was important to have a set batsman and if the set batsman could finish off the game we could have scored 160 or 170 runs.

"I felt 160 was a good total as the wicket was slow initially but it was easier for them considering due to rain the ball was wet and it was coming on to the bat. That is why they played comfortably against our pace bowlers," he concluded.

