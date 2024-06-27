T20 World Cup: England could go with four spinners against India, says Collingwood

New Delhi, June 27 Former England captain Paul Collingwood believes the Jos Buttler-led side will play four spinners against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday. The veteran cricketer said Adil Rashid is a "golden nugget" for England and will pose a challenge against Indian batters on a spin-friendly pitch at Providence Stadium amid the prediction of rain in the encounter.

"He is a golden nugget for the England cricket team. He comes on naturally in the sixth over, I think the one thing about Rashid is, that his wrong'uns seem to be so difficult to pick. And he's got real good deception. Now in T20 cricket, deception is key. Whether it's slower balls or being able to turn the ball both ways. And he is looking really comfortable at the moment. Indian batsmen generally play spin very well, but I think Adil Rashid, the way that he is bowling at the moment, we just have to wait and see what the conditions are like. There’s a chance that England could actually go with four spinners themselves," Collingwood said during the Star Sports Press Room.

"Obviously, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, who is actually an all-rounder who can bowl leg-spin and off-spin. And you never know, if the wickets are so dry, you can go with Will Jacks as well. So, plenty of options, but I think Adil Rashid is on top of his game, and this is the beauty of the World Cup. You're gonna have a leg spinner now at the top of his game, confident, up against some of the best batters in the world. And that's why it's gonna be such a good spectacle, and we're all down to see it," he added.

On the other hand, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said India would not bring Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing 11 and will stick to Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department.

"It's a day game, so the wicket might be a little bit dry. But this is the good thing about the Indian squad—they've got depth in spin. They knew that when they got to the West Indies, they were going to play more spin than pace. But they've still got Siraj there that they can bring in, and they've got Hardik Pandya, so they've got more pace options if they want up their sleeve. Will they bring in Chahal? I wouldn't bring in Chahal right now. I'd stick with Jadeja. You've got to stick with the playing XI that you're going with," Hogg said.

He added that Kuldeep and Axar will be crucial against left-handers while Jadeja would be a better option than Chahal if it's not turning.

"I love the thought of the question, though. Chahal against England would be okay. But there are a couple of left-handers in the batting lineup for England as well, which could do a little bit of damage. Kuldeep Yadav has been bowling exceptionally well, and Axar Patel has been going well. Jadeja hasn't been that flash, but he gives you so much in the field, as well as with the bat. And he's a player that, in the right conditions, he can also lift with the ball. If it's not turning and if it suits pace, I reckon Jadeja is a better option than Chahal as well. So, I'd stick with Jadeja," Hogg added.

