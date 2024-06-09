T20 World Cup: England's decision to bowl Will Jacks in power-play backfired, says Nasser Hussain

New Delhi, June 9 With England’s hopes of reaching Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup in jeopardy following their 36-run defeat to Australia in their Group B match at the Kensington Oval, former captain Nasser Hussain thinks the defending champions’ decision to bowl Will Jacks in power-play backfired massively in their deflating loss.

Following a three-run opening over from Moeen Ali, Jacks was carted for 22 runs by Australian openers, David Warner and Travis Head, who targeted the shorter boundary consistently.

After fast-bowler Mark Wood was hammered for 22 runs as well, Jacks wasn’t given another over to bowl in the rest of the match as Australia made 201/7 and England in reply, could manage to make 165/6.

"Australia outclassed England, it was a complete team performance. A total of 201 was too many on that pitch, even with that short boundary. The decision to bowl Jacks backfired but I didn't like how they were too slow to go to their slower balls and cutters. I saw them obsessed by blowing away opposition with pace and I think it was a pace-off pitch and they didn't adapt quickly enough," said Hussain to Sky Sports Cricket.

Michael Atherton, former England skipper, too agreed with Hussain's views. "I thought the decision to bowl Jacks was odd on a couple of counts, as England have gone with pace in their line-up with Wood and Jofra Archer.

"And also because Jacks is pretty inexperienced and the type of off-spinner that is quite floaty. It could have paid off against the lefties but it was a high-risk strategy and one that cost 22 runs. Australia showed why they are feared as a tournament team."

Hussain also felt England missed the services of lanky left-arm fast-bowler Reece Topley against Australia, as he's someone who can bowl slower balls and cutters. "Topley is a better option for Barbados and these conditions than quicker, skiddier bowlers like Wood.

"If I am batting here I want pace on the ball not pace off. When Stoinis, Cummins and Hazlewood rolled their fingers down the side of the ball in the England innings the batters couldn't get it away."

England had suffered a league stage exit during their unsuccessful title defence of the ODI World Cup in India last year. They now need to clinch heavy victories over Oman and Namibia in their last two Group B matches in Antigua if they are to enter the Super Eight Stage of the T20 World Cup.

