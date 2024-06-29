T20 World Cup final: AB de Villiers makes bold claim, says South Africa’s time has come

New Delhi, June 29 South African cricket yearns for its maiden ICC trophy as the Aiden Markram-led side makes its first-ever entry into the final, at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday. South Africa will face India at the Kensington Oval in what promises to be a cracking encounter as the two unbeaten teams will battle it out for the ultimate crown.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, one of South Africa's best-ever cricket players, AB de Villiers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts about the game.

"The moment of truth has arrived. South Africans have been waiting for 33 years to see the Proteas play in an ICC World Cup final. After so many heartbreaks, we know all about them. South Africa will play India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday and I am backing the Proteas to win. It will be close as we all know India are a team of superstars but I believe South Africa's time has come," said De Villiers in a video posted on X.

The Proteas have been in top form through the course of the tournament and have beaten the likes of West Indies and England to storm their way to the semifinals of the World Cup where they decimated the Afghanistan batting lineup and bundled the side out for 56 runs and went on to win by nine wickets.

No side has ever gone unbeaten throughout the T20 World Cup but history will be written on Saturday South Africa face unbeaten opposition in India.

