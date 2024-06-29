T20 World Cup: Gaffaney, Illingworth named on-field umpires for India v South Africa final

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 29 Christopher Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires when India play South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here on Saturday.

South Africa reached the final for the first time with a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Trinidad & Tobago and India joined by beating England by 68 runs in the second semi-final in Guyana.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire and the Fourth Umpire will be Rodney Tucker, with Richie Richardson as the match referee, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which hosts the final for the second time following the 2010 summit clash.

The play will get underway at 10h30 local time on Saturday.

