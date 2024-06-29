T20 World Cup: 'Hard work always beats talent', Sangram Singh backs India to win final

New Delhi, June 29 Ahead of India's T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday, wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Sangram Singh backed the Men in Blue to win the title, adding that "hard work always beats talent".

It will be an exciting face-off between the two most balanced teams as both remain undefeated in the tournament so far.

"The Indian team has reached the final once again. I always say nothing can beat rigorous preparations, and hard work always beats talent. The same England team defeated us by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup (semifinal) and this time, we clinched their 10 wickets in the semifinal. I extend my wishes for the team and hope that we'll win the final and bring the trophy back to India after 2007. 140 crore countrymen are with them and this time we'll win it," Sangram told IANS.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is playing the T20 World Cup final for the first time since the 2014 loss against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, South Africa have made it to their first-ever summit clash of any World Cup.

Previously, India won the T20 World Cup in its inaugural edition in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The final match between India and South Africa will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados amid the possibility of rain during the course of the clash.

