T20 World Cup: Hasaranga to lead star-studded Sri Lanka side as Angelo Mathews returns

Colombo, May 9 Veteran Angelo Mathews returns to the squad as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will lead an experienced Sri Lanka outfit for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday.

Hasaranga, who was named as the Sri Lanka T20I captain in December last year, will lead the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA while middle-order batter Charith Asalanka will be his deputy for the event to be held from from June 1 to 29.

Sri Lanka have banked on the experience of Mathews, who returned to the T20I setup earlier this year in January after an absence of nearly three years. This will be Mathews' sixth T20 World Cup appearance, as he was part of Sri Lanka's victorious campaign in 2014.

The squad:

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka

Traveling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor