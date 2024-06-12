T20 World Cup: 'If there's good time to play NZ, it's now', says Powell

Tarouba (Trinidad), June 12 West Indies captain Rovman Powell believes his team is facing New Zealand at the perfect time in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup, citing that the Kane Williamson-led side are slightly "undercooked" ahead of the Group C clash between the two teams at the Brian Lara Stadium.

"If there's a good time to play New Zealand I think it's now. As you mentioned they're a little bit undercooked, the pressure is really on them because this game decides whether they go on yes or no - but having said that we're not focusing on New Zealand we're focusing on what we have to do and once you do what we have to do then that will take care of itself," said Powell in the pre-match press conference.

In West Indies’ massive 134-run win over Uganda, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein shined with a five-fer, an effort which Powell appreciated. “We expect not just Akeal Hosein, but all the players to come to the party and show why they are a part of the World Cup team.

"You understand that Akeal Hosein did very well for us the last game. The credit has to be given to him to see the hard work that he's put in and he has finally ripped some reward in this competition."

New Zealand need to win big against the West Indies after suffering a crushing 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament opener. Powell thinks West Indies will fare fine in the clashes against New Zealand and Afghanistan happening in a span of six days, after having registered wins over sides like Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

"If you look at the last year - the last 12-14 months - West Indies have played very good T20 cricket. So, it's just a continuation of us doing that, even though it's a World Cup. The guys have done a lot of hard work coming into this World Cup, so hopefully we can show that hard work. It's two of the more traditional nations, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, but once we focus on ourselves, we should be okay," he said.

West Indies are chasing their third T20 World Cup, this time on home soil and Powell is aware of the benefits the side can have once they win the title on home soil – emotionally and financially. "When you look at the benefits of playing a World Cup at home for West Indies cricket, it's an enormous benefit. If we should go on and win the World Cup, it's the first team to have won a T20 World Cup at home."

"Also, if you look at it from a financial standpoint, the boost West Indies cricket economy (gets) and how beneficial it is for so many different islands to be getting international cricket and of such good standards - that in itself is a beneficial factor for us.

“Also for us as players; it's an opportunity to cement our space in West Indies cricket folklore. Winning a World Cup on home soil, not just myself as captain but all the guys will be remembered for such an achievement," he concluded.

