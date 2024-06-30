T20 World Cup: 'Incredibly proud of my players', says SA skipper Markram after finale defeat

Bridgetown, June 30 In a thrilling finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa fell just seven runs short of securing their first major ICC trophy at the senior level, as India clinched their second T20 World Cup title.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram was visibly emotional and at a loss for words after the match. Despite the heartbreak, Markram expressed immense pride in his team's journey and their valiant effort throughout the tournament. "It will take some time for us to reflect on this excellent campaign," Markram stated after the match. "The bowlers did well, despite not having much help from the pitch. It all came down to the wire, and even though it didn't go our way, I'm incredibly proud of my players."

Markram emphasised the indomitable spirit his team displayed, mentioning, "In most of our games, it wasn't over till the last ball. We proved we were worthy finalists, but it just didn't happen today. One thing is guaranteed: we will be known as people who are grounded but very good fighters, and that is a proud moment for us."

The South African camp was a mix of pride and sorrow, as tears of heartbreak filled the dressing room. The match had started promisingly for the Proteas, with Quinton de Kock setting a solid tempo at the top of the order. Despite failures from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram himself, de Kock and Tristan Stubbs kept the team in a promising position.

Stubbs' dismissal at 31 off Arshdeep Singh’s delivery was a significant setback, but it was Heinrich Klassen who reignited South Africa's hopes with a sensational innings. Klassen delivered the knock of his life on the biggest stage scoring 52 off 27 deliveries, pushing his team to the brink of victory. However, his dismissal at a crucial juncture halted South Africa's momentum, and the Proteas struggled to recover from that point onwards.

As the match drew to a close, India's bowlers held their nerve in the death overs, sealing a narrow and dramatic victory. The South African team, having fought valiantly throughout the tournament and in the final, were left to reflect on what could have been.

