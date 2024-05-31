T20 World Cup: India have a brilliant team, they'll give their hearts and souls, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, May 31 As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick-off from June 2 (IST) in the West Indies and USA, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed confidence that the Men in Blue will "give their hearts and souls" to lift the coveted trophy. Pathan was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2007, beating Pakistan in the thrilling final.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

"Cricket is all about unmatched energy, thrilling moments, and undying passion. With the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, fans across the country are excited for big sixes, amazing catches, and non-stop cricketing action. Be it a friendly game of gully cricket or a tournament at the world level, the fans' love for cricket is what makes the sport so appealing," Pathan said on Disney+ Hotstar.

"I am thrilled that Disney+ Hotstar is making the tournament available to watch free on mobile, making it even more accessible. We have a brilliant team playing for us and I am confident that they'll give their hearts and souls as we cheer for them."

The ninth edition of the mega event, featuring 20 teams competing across 55 games, will begin with the clash between between USA and Canada on June 2 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA.

The 2024 T20 World Cup matches will be streaming free on Disney+ Hotstar.

