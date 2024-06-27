T20 World Cup: India vs England head-to-head and overall stats

Georgetown (Guyana), June 27 Unbeaten India are geared up to face the defending champions England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup, eyeing to avenge the 10-wicket drubbing against the Jos Buttler-led side in the semifinal of the 2022 edition.

India have not won a T20 World Cup since lifting the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. They last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and have not won any World Cup title since then. However, India's last ICC title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy where MS Dhoni-led side outclassed England in the final.

Whereas, the defending champions are clinging to their hopes of going all the way and becoming the first men’s team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

The last time these two nations faced off in a Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal was just 19 months ago in Adelaide when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to victory to clinch their second title.

Interestingly, the two teams will face off in the second semifinal in Guyana on Thursday, just like in 2022.

India have won every game they’ve been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill.

England, on the other hand, has had a hot-and-cold campaign, with impressive wins and unexpected losses, and has fought tooth and nail to qualify for the semifinals.

India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cup, winning two each. Overall, India holds a narrow edge in the T20I head-to-head record with 12-11.

India v England head-to-head in T20 World Cup- 4

India: 2

England: 2

India v England overall T20Is head-to-head- 23

India: 12

England: 11

Most runs in India vs England T20Is-

Virat Kohli: 639 Runs (20 matches)

Jos Buttler: 475 Runs (21 matches)

Most wickets in India vs England T20Is-

India- Yuzvendra Chahal - 16 wickets (15 matches)

England- Chris Jordan - 21 wickets (11 matches)

When: Thursday, June 27 at 8 PM IST

Where: Providence Stadium, Guyana

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 second semifinal live broadcast on television in India: Star Sports network will broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 second semifinal live stream in India: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

