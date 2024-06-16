T20 World Cup: 'It was decided since the team was selected', says Rathour on Gill, Avesh's release

Lauderhill (USA), June 16 India batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed that travelling reserves Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan will leave the side after the culmination of T20 World Cup group stage fixtures, saying "it was decided since the team was selected."

It was reported that Gill and Avesh will return home from the ongoing T20 World Cup home after the match against Canada. Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will remain with the side for the remainder of the tournament.

The duo, who were part of the four-member travelling reserves along with Rinku and Khaleel, had travelled to Florida for India last group A fixture with the rest of the team as backups in case of any adversity.

"This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that," Rathour said in a press conference after India's match against Canada abondoned without a ball being bowled.

India have topped Group A with seven points despite a washout against Canada on Saturday halted their three-match unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Men in Blue will now head to the West Indies to play their Super Eight matches.

The wet outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida forced the abandonment of the fixture which could have given them a chance to showcase their skills outside the tricky New York pitch.

After a washout due to wet outfield Rathour is looking forward to practice days in Barbados, where Men in Blue will take on Afghanistan in their Super Eight fixture.

"Again, not ideal. It would have been great if we could have gotten a game today. But now this is what it is. So, we look forward to having a couple of good practice days in Barbados and get into the game. So again, now the matches will happen simultaneously after one day.

"So, as a team I think we are ready. We are used to these kind of schedules, we have done it in past and I am sure we will do it really well this time as well," Rathour said.

"Of course, disappointing I think for fans yes but even for a team we were really looking forward to play a game and we were expecting better conditions, batting conditions than what we got in New York. So as a team I think it was important for us to get a game but again something that we can't control, we don't control. So, it's unfortunate that we couldn't get a game here," he added.

When asked about Virat Kohli's dismal form in the tournament, Rathour backed the star batter and said it is a positive sign that he is hungrier for runs.

"I love it when every time I come there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all. He has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from. Couple of dismissals here, doesn't change anything, he is batting really well.

"Actually, it's good that he is little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on. It's a good space to be as a batsman, I think. Looking forward to some good games and watching some good innings from him," he said.

Talking about the team's preparedness for the Super Eight stage, Rathour said they have players to deal with any situation.

"Again, we need to be a flexible team. We need to look at the conditions that are in front of us and be ready to deal with those. So as a team, we are going to be really flexible, I think. We'll react the way what we get on the day. We have enough resources in our team to deal with any kind of conditions," said Rathour.

The batting coach added they are equipped with the best resources in each department to tackle any condition on the field.

"It's good. You should be able to play on all types of wickets. We have the skills to play in all types of conditions and do well. So, we have got the difficult wickets. Hopefully, we will get good wickets in the tournament. And if we get turning wickets or if we get low-scoring games, our team is equipped to deal with that.

"I think our balance is very good in the team at this time. All the batters are batting well, bowlers are bowling really well, we have 4 spin options, we have enough fast bowlers as well. So, whichever conditions come, I think we are really equipped to deal with that," Rathour concluded.

India will take on Afghanistan in their first Super Eight match in Barbados on June 20.

