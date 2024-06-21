T20 World Cup: Jadeja bags Fielder of Match honour against Afghanistan

New Delhi, June 21 India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged Fielder of the Match after the spectacular show against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super Eight match on Thursday.

India won the match by 47 runs to start the Super Eight campaign on a high as Suryakumar Yadav struck a fiery half-century as Men in Blue posted 181/8 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh scalped three wickets each to bundle out Afghanistan for 134/10 in 20 overs.

Jadeja, who scored seven runs, picked one scalp and also grabbed two catches. The all-rounder saved a couple of runs on the field with his electric skills.

The BCCI posted the video of the medal ceremony on X with the caption, "Don't look beyond the 'wall' of the dressing room to see who presents this medal."

India fielding coach T Dilip lauded the side for their situational awareness on the field. Ashdeep Singh, Jadeja, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant were in contention for the medal.

India head coach Rahul Dravid presented the medal to Jadeja and the all-rounder lifted the veteran after getting the accolade.

After getting the medal Jadeja said, "This medal is very important, I am very happy to get this medal today and I am very very inspired from Mohammad Siraj. Thank you Siraj, cheers!"

India will now lock horns with Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match in Antigua on Sunday.

