T20 World Cup: Kenjige, Maharaj called in as USA elect to field first against SA

North Sound (Antigua), June 19 The USA won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the Super 8 match in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Wednesday.

Considering the conditions are expected to aid spin bowing, South Africa have included Keshav Maharaj in place of pacer Othniel Baartman as Nosthush Kenjige comes in for the USA.

USA captain Aaron Jones said, “We are going to have a bowl first. It's going to be a good wicket so we want the seamers to exploit (it) first. Extra spinner for us today, Kenjige in.”

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said, “(It) Doesn't look too bad. We weren't really sure of what to do for the toss. Probably we were leaning towards bowling but don't mind batting first. Extra spinner today for us. Unfortunately, Ottneil Baartman misses out purely on conditions, Keshav comes in.”

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

United States: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

