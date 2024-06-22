T20 World Cup: Keshav Maharaj credits 'small moments' behind unbeaten campaign

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 22 South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj feels that the team has found ways to win "small moments" in the game that has helped them to stay unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far. South Africa are cruising in the showpiece tournament with a six-match winning streak. Proteas have kept calm during the crunch situations and prevailed over their opponents in four close matches including the one-run win over Nepal in the group stage.

"If you look at previous World Cups, the small moments, we haven't really won. It's good to see that all the games have come really close and we've found a way, so it's building the character within the team. And it prepares us for certain opportunities that we could get and cross over the line in those small moments, [these] are things that we've never done before. So, it's good to see us getting into that," Maharaj said.

The left-arm spinner went on to say that South Africa have made every effort to get past the "hurt" caused by the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final exit in India.

"This team believes that we can be really great as a unit. Obviously, with the last World Cup, bowing out in the semi-finals, it's both the character and there's a lot of hurt. So, we just take it one game at a time and focus on trying to get the results to go our way and not looking at the negatives, just trying to highlight the positives as much as possible," Maharaj said.

South Africa's next match against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday will feature a showdown between the teams' left-arm spinners. South Africa boasts Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi while West Indies relies on Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, who have been their standout bowlers in the tournament with Hosein claiming nine wickets and Motie eight in six matches.

Maharaj acknowledged the spin battle, stating, "It's always a battle of the spinners. I'm just going about my business. They've bowled exceptionally well in the tournament. I've watched quite a few spells of them, so obviously they're quite a dominant force as well. They [West Indies] have got a very strong batting line-up, but [I will] just try to stick true to my processes and my principles."

"It's more a case of focusing on each and every game, not getting too ahead of ourselves. We've been very focused on our processes and trying to win each and every game and letting the rest take care of itself," he added.

