T20 World Cup: 'Kuldeep is the backbone of the Indian team,’ says childhood coach Kapil Pandey

New Delhi, June 29 Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey believes that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will bring the glory of the 2007 T20 World Cup back to India after 17 years of drought when they face South Africa in the final of Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday at Barbados.

India aim to reclaim the trophy that they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition while South Africa are into the final for the first time -- after seven previous World Cup semifinal defeats across formats. The two sides have met six times in the T20 World Cup in the history of the tournament with India having an upper hand in the head-to-head matchup.

India defeated England in the semi-finals by 68 runs and continued their eight-match unbeaten streak to face Proteas in the finals.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pandey remains optimistic of India winning the T20 World Cup.

Excerpts of the interview.

Q: The Indian team is in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, what are your thoughts on that?

A: India is performing exceptionally well and they have reached the final of the T20 World CUP after beating every team. We did the same in the ODI World Cup 2023 but lost in the finals to Australia. However, this time the team looks different, this is the best Indian T20I team to reach the final and I firmly believe that this team will bring back the glory of 2007 T20 WC and end the drought of 17 years.

Q: Do you think there is any need for changes in the Playing XI as few players have not performed well?

A: I know many players have not performed but they are big names of T2OI cricket, you just can't ignore them. In big matches, you need players like those who can handle the pressure and I also believe that they will perform in the final against South Africa.

Q: Virat Kohli has been out of form in this T20 World Cup. Any advice to him that you would like to share?

A: He doesn't need any advice or suggestions. He is a very big player and those who are questioning his performance will soon get an answer. He is a very confident guy and India needs him to perform on the big stage against Africa. All the players are performing well Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel. So, I just want to wish them all the luck.

Q: Kuldeep has been performing very well in the past ICC tournaments, what are your thoughts on this?

A: Obviously, he is the backbone of the Indian team. He got the chance in the last four matches and has been performing very well. We all know what sort of player he is and I feel really proud to see him delivering for the country.

