T20 World Cup: Kuldeep's inclusion against Afghanistan will depend on pitch, says Manjrekar

New Delhi, June 20 Ahead of India's Super Eight clash against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup, there have been calls for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion for Thursday's fixture in Barbados but former batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that spinner's chance will purely depend on the conditions of the pitch.

India have remained unbeaten in their New York leg of the tournament before the game against Canada washed out due to rain Florida. As Rohit Sharma-led side gears up for the Super Eight stage in West Indies, the chances of playing Kuldeep has peaked.

With India opting for the pace-heavy attack in the group stage, Caribbean conditions will likely favour spinners. If that would be the case, Kuldeep will replace pacer Mohammed Siraj to join Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the spin attack.

However, Manjrekar feels that the Indian team doesn't need to change their winning combination unless the pitch favours spin.

"I would think India doesn't need to do much. If there is an incentive to play Kuldeep Yadav, then you know we could play for one left-arm spinner or medium pacer. That's the only change that I look at. But that will depend on the pitch. If the pitch is more for seam bowlers then India could continue with the same strategy," he told Disney+ Hotstar.

With three consecutive wins against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA, the Men in Blue have topped the Group A standings with seven points. They will now take on Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia respectively in the Super Eight matches.

