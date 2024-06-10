T20 World Cup: Lamichhane set to join Nepal squad in West Indies

New Delhi, June 10 Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamicchane will join the squad in West Indies for the team's last two group stage matches in the T20 World Cup, country's cricket board said on Monday.

The former captain failed to obtain a US visa twice last month despite efforts from the country's cricket board and multiple agencies. However, Nepal had requested the ICC to allow Lamichhane as a late addition to their World Cup squad. The ICC has approved his inclusion for the last two group stage matches.

"We, along with Nepal government, had tried hard to secure a US visa for Lamichhane but that didn't work out. We had already requested the ICC to give an allowance for him to be added to the World Cup squad even as a late entry. The ICC has now allowed Lamichhane to be added for the last two matches," ESPNcricinfo quoted CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand as saying.

Nepal are scheduled to play South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingstown in St. Vincent on June 15 and 17 respectively. Lamichhane will be available for selection for both Group D matches in the Caribbean.

In their tournament opener, Nepal lost to the Netherlands by six wickets in Dallas last week and will take on Sri Lanka in Florida on June 11.

Sharing the news on X, Lamichhane said he has landed in West Indies and confirmed to join the squad for the last two matches in West Indies. He also expressed his gratitude to the CAN president and other office bearers.

"I would like to thank the Government of Nepal, Foreign Ministry, Sports Ministry, National Sports Council and Cricket Association of Nepal for their support to help get me a US visa but unfortunately it did not work out this time. I am now joining the National team for the last two matches in the West Indies and look forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers." Lamichhane said in a social media post.

Lamichhane, who had been facing an eight-year prison sentence before his rape conviction was overturned, has not played a competitive match since late last year but he has been training regularly at Kathmandu's TU Ground since he was cleared.

In 52 T20Is for Nepal, the spinner has picked 98 wickets at an average of 12.58 and an economy of 6.29.

The leg-spinner has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League and boasts considerable experience in the region.

