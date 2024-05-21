T20 World Cup: New York to host India's only warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1

Dubai, May 21 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed that New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host India's sole warm-up clash against Bangladesh on June 1 ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is incidentally starting on the same day.

The ICC had released the official schedule of the warm-up matches last week but the decision on India's preparatory match venue was left to be decided later. The warm-up matches are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas: Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The venue for India's match will open doors for spectators and the tickets can be purchased online and offline via ICC's official ticketing platforms.

"Early access to tickets will be made available to Nassau County residents, existing World Cup ticketholders, and fans who have registered for access to the pre-sale on Wednesday at 10:00 am EST. A full public release of remaining tickets will be available on Thursday at 10:00 am EST," the ICC said in a statement. "For the general public, tickets will be available at tickets.t20worldcup.com and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23," it added.

Brett Jones, CEO, T20 USA, said, “We’re pleased to be able to open this warm-up match to the public, and especially glad to be able to provide another opportunity for local residents to see first-hand what’s happening in their backyard.

“Importantly, tickets and/or hospitality remain available for every match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, and we’d encourage fans to get them while they can to ensure we have a full venue while hosting these incredible athletes from all over the world.”

India are scheduled to play Ireland in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at the same venue on June 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor