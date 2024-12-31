T20 World Cup, Paralympics' record tally - a look at India's top sporting moments in 2024

New Delhi [India], December 31 : The year gone by saw India achieving some new milestones in sports with the government's schemes such as Khelo India contributing to nurturing talent at the grassroots and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) providing world-class support to elite athletes.

Sports has evolved from being a mere pastime to a respected career option, inspiring millions of young Indians to pursue their athletic dreams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently engaged with athletes at various events, including the Olympics and national games. Even his speeches frequently highlight the successes of Indian athletes on international platforms, instilling a sense of pride among citizens.

After the Paris Olympics, he praised both medalists and those who narrowly missed out on podium finishes, emphasizing that every athlete's journey contributes to India's sporting legacy.

Ahead of the Paris Paralympics 2024, PM Modi wished the Indian contingent success, stating that their courage and determination inspire the entire nation. After the event, all the players were invited to PM's residence where the PM welcomed them and lauded their efforts at the Games. Para-Olympian Yogesh Kathuniya called PM 'Param Mitra' highlighting the encouragement each player receives from him.

During a meeting with Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist javelin thrower, PM Modi made a heartfelt gesture by connecting with his mother. He shared a light-hearted moment about how he was eagerly waiting for her to prepare her famous ladoos after Neeraj's victory at the Tokyo Olympics. This personal touch not only showcased Modi's warmth but also highlighted the importance of family support in an athlete's journey.

PM Modi felt emotional when he received a special gift from chess star Vantika Agarwal. She gifted him a treasured photo from the 'Swami Vivekananda Mahila Chess Mahotsav' in 2012, where PM Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was awarding her, a press release from the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) said.

"There are countless moments that highlight PM Modi's connection with athletes, inspiring them, making them feel valued, and motivating them to win for the nation. He consistently interacts with them before, during, and after tournaments, cheering them on throughout, regardless of whether they win or lose. He is truly a pillar of strength for them," the release said.

In a significant move towards realising PM Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India in 2036, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially expressed the nation's interest. In November, the IOA submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission, marking India's formal bid for this prestigious global event.

The 'Khelo India' scheme aims to foster a mass movement for promoting sports excellence across the country. With an annual budget of USD 119 million, the scheme covers grassroots talent identification and development, and provides scholarships to more than 2,700 children each year.

In fact, a total of 124 athletes who were part of the Indian Contingent which participated in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou were Khelo India athletes, and they contributed by winning 42 medals out of 106 medals.

Khelo India Women's League was renamed as Asmita Women's League. About, four seasons of ASMITA have been held since 2021 which has seen a total participation of 83,615 women in 20 sports from across 35 States and UTs.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, a total of 2,781 athletes (KIAs) have been identified and are provided with comprehensive support, including specialized coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly allowance.

The 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)' supports athletes in their preparation for the Olympics and other international competitions.

Notably, out of the 117 athletes representing India at the Paris Olympics, 28 were Khelo India athletes. Similarly, India's Paralympic team, featuring 18 Khelo India athletes, has already secured 29 medals, the highest ever at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Indian government's unwavering commitment to sporting excellence has been evident through funding allocation of over Rs 470 crore for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Modi government demonstrated support in ensuring that athletes have the best environment to thrive, providing 40 portable air conditioners to the athletes at the Olympic Games Village.

Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Swapnil Kusale added a third medal in shooting to make it India's biggest haul in a sport in a single edition of the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra became the most successful individual Olympian after he claimed a silver medal in the Javelin throw. Aman Sherawat became India's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze in wrestling.

India's most successful Paralympic campaign to date unfolded at the 2024 Paris Games, where Indian athletes achieved an extraordinary feat, securing a record-breaking 29 medals; gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze. This achievement marks a new pinnacle in India's Paralympic history, showcasing the nation's growing prominence on the world stage.

In chess, Gukesh D. recently became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, bringing immense pride to India by achieving this historic feat at a young age. Throughout 2024 the legacy of chess continued with prodigious talent like Vaishali Ramesh Babu who has been awarded the title of Grandmaster by FIDE. Vaishali is the third Indian female Grandmaster, joining Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli. India's chess team made history at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Hungary, clinching gold in both the Open and Women's sections. The women's team secured the first-ever gold medals at this prestigious event.

Divyakriti Singh a 23-year-old equestrian dynamo secured a noteworthy Arjuna Award and earned her place as the first Indian woman to accomplish this feat in the domain of Equestrian.

India's women's doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee made history, securing a historic bronze medal, the country's first-ever medal in the category, at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

India's wrestlers earned four silver and five bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Kyrgyzstan, proving their mettle on the continental stage. India clinched seven golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronze medals to finish third at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 held in Dubai.

India's Gulveer Singh set a national record in the men's 10,000m event at the Hachioji Long Distance 2024 athletics meet in Japan.

India's Man Singh claimed the gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships 2024 with a personal best timing of two hours, 14 minutes and 19 seconds (2:14:19) in Hong Kong, China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor