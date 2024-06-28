T20 World Cup 2024 Final Barbados Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over IND vs SA Final Clash – What Happens If It Washes Out?

New Delhi, June 28 After their thumping wins over respective opponents in the semifinals, India and South Africa will lock horns in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

India overpowered defending champions England in a match delayed by rain and a wet outfield in the second semifinal in Guyana while South Africa thumped Afghanistan in the first semifinal encounter to proceed to their first-ever World Cup final.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament, but rain is expected to play its part in the final, as per the weather forecast for the day.

Read Also | T20 WC: Team India arrive in Barbados ahead of final match against South Africa

However, there is a reserve day in place for the title game, but the forecast remains grim on that day as well.

The chances of rain remain persistent in the afternoon with 99 per cent cloud cover. The weather prediction for the reserve day (June 30) is also gloomy with a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

"Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon," reads Sunday's weather forecast for Bridgetown.

If the final match gets washed out in Barbados, both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor