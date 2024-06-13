T20 World Cup: Rohit is both commendable player and captain, says Ishant Sharma

New York, June 13 Veteran India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma said captain Rohit Sharma is a player who makes for both a commendable player and captain in the current set-up.

Ishant’s comments come a day after India qualified for the Super Eights of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a hard-fought seven-wicket win over co-hosts USA.

India are chasing just their second Men’s T20 World Cup title after being inaugural edition winners in 2007, a side Rohit was a part of as a young batter. "Team India is ready for redemption in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma's dynamic leadership. Rohit Sharma is both a commendable player and a captain, he has proved this time and again!” said Ishant, who’s played more than 100 Tests, on ‘Caught & Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.

On a tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 49-ball 50 and Shivam Dube’s 31 not out off 35 balls helped India chase down 111 in 18.2 overs, after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took a superb 4-9.

In India’s first two wins over Ireland and Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Rohit himself had stood up in various situations to lead the team to victories at New York.

"What also excites me is the blend of seasoned players and emerging talent, ready to shine on the world stage. Our lineup is not just strong but strategically versatile, with game-changers in every position," added Ishant.

Once India wraps up its Group A commitments with the last game against Canada at Florida on June 15, they will be potentially facing oppositions like Australia in the Super Eights, a side who defeated them in the finals of 2023 World Test Championship and Men’s ODI World Cup.

"This isn't just about overcoming last year's setbacks; it's about showcasing a team that's ready to rewrite history with resilience and brilliance. Our T20 squad has some of the finest cricket players and am looking forward to seeing them excel in this tournament," concluded Ishant.

