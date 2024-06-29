T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma six runs away from surpassing Virat Kohli's record

New Delhi, June 29 India captain Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a dual feat as they take on South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. The opening batter is just six runs away from surpassing Virat Kohli's tally of 1216 runs to become the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Currently, Rohit has amassed 1,211 runs in the T20 World Cups after adding 248 runs in the ongoing edition. He has 12 smashed half-centuries and a hundred as he played in each edition of the showpiece event

Apart from the batting milestone, Rohit will be hoping to join MS Dhoni to become the second Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup which he failed to match in last year's ODI World Cup final.

The 37-year-old batter is in spectacular form after registering two back-to-back fifties in the crucial matches against Australia and defending champions England, respectively. He is also the third-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Australia's Travis Head (255 runs) and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (281 runs), who is sitting in the top position.

Under Rohit's leadership, India are set to play their third consecutive ICC final in nearly 13 months. Previously, India lost to Australia on both occasions in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final last year.

India have the chance to end their more than 11-year-long ICC title drought after last lifting the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Barbados is set to host India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown to decide the winner of the T20 World Cup later in the day.

