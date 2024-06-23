T20 World Cup: South Africa's Miller reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision

St Lucia, June 23 South Africa player David Miller has been handed an official reprimand for showing dissent towards an umpire's decision during a Super Eight stage Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

Miller was pulled up for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after the match officials made a complaint with the match referee. Miller was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Miller’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months, the ICC informed in a release on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa’s innings. Miller played a full toss from Sam Curran and expected it to be called a ‘no ball’ for height. When it was not declared a ‘no ball’, he showed dissent at the umpire’s decision by signaling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

