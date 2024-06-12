T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned after heavy rain in Florida

Lauderhill, June 12 The T20 World Cup group D match between Nepal and Sri Lanka has been called off without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather in Florida, leaving both teams splitting one point apiece.

Tournament officials made the decision following heavy rain and flood warnings in Lauderhill, Florida, which was slated to host their first match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, reports ICC.

With the match being washed out, Sri Lanka's hopes of progressing to the Super Eight stage are all but ended while Nepal's chances of qualification also took a hit as both sides are still searching for their first win of the tournament.

South Africa, currently Group D toppers, were confirmed a place in the Super Eight.

Sri Lanka will face Netherlands in their last group game on June 17 (IST) and Nepal will turn their attention to South Africa on June 15 (IST), in what’s now a must-win fixture for the Asian outfit.

For Sri Lanka to qualify for the next stage, they need the Bangladesh vs Netherlands match on June 13 in Kingstown to be a washout. Following this, they must defeat the Netherlands in their final group game. Additionally, they need South Africa to secure a big win against Nepal. And for Nepal to narrowly beat Bangladesh on June 17 (IST).

On the other hand, Nepal could still qualify if they achieve significant victories against South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two games, and if the Netherlands fail to win both of their remaining matches.

