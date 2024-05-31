T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina weighs in on the Kohli/Jaiswal opening dilemma

New Delhi, May 31 Virat Kohli is coming off a stellar season in the Indian Premier League and will be looking to carry his form into the World Cup. In an event in New Delhi, former India big-hitter Suresh Raina weighed in on who should open for India in the upcoming World Cup.

Kohli played as an opener during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, a position in which Indian fans are not accustomed to seeing him bat, but ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer which is why the question arises of who will accompany Rohit Sharma to open the innings.

"I prefer Virat to play at No. 3 in the World Cup. He's a run machine. Yashasvi is in good form, and I'm sure he will do well as an opener. With the pitches and conditions in the United States expected to be slow, in my opinion, Virat should play at No. 3," Raina told reporters at an event in New Delhi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a prodigy in the making as the 22-year-old has performed exceptionally well over the course of the past year which saw him being named in the 15-man squad that will take part in the T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean from June 2 (IST) till June 29.

The Kohli/Jaiswal dilemma will be one of the key points of contention for the side and it will be interesting to see the order that the skipper, Rohit Sharma fields during the side’s warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1.

