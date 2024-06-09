T20 World Cup: Toss in India-Pakistan match to take place at 8pm IST; game to begin from 8:30pm

New York, June 9 The toss for the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan Group A clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup will happen at 8pm IST, following which the game will commence on 8:30pm IST, with no overs lost, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The news comes after on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth inspected the pitch at 7:45pm IST. In the run-up to the scheduled toss time at 7:30pm IST, slight rain made its way in New York, as predicted by weather forecasts, before relenting and allowing players from both teams to do their respective warm-ups.

India have a 6-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in Men’s T20 World Cup meetings. The last five T20 World Cup games between the two teams have been won by the chasing side. India won their opening match against Ireland by eight wickets at New York earlier this week, but Pakistan lost their first game of the competition in a super over defeat to co-hosts USA at Dallas.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi

