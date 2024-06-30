T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20Is

Bridgetown, June 30 Stylish cricketer Virat Kohli announced retirement from T20I after delivering a match-winning knock of 76, as India defeated South Africa in a thrilling match by 7 runs in the final of Men's T2O World Cup, here at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

"This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve," said Kohli after the match. "One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high."

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli stepped up to end his lean run with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7 after India struggled on 32 for 3. Kohli smashed six boundaries and two maximums.

In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total. But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8.

"Rohit has played nine T20 World Cups, this is my sixth. He deserves it. I wasn't confident in the last few games, but grateful and humble right now, and I bow my head. It's been difficult, and the emotions of the game... It's difficult to hold things back. The emotions will come later," Virat Kohli concluded.

