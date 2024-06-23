T20 World Cup: Viv Richards presents best fielding medal to SKY after India beat Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua), June 23 After India's 50-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super Eight match, West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards presented the fielder of the match medal to Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar despite the windy conditions in Antigua took a running catch to dismiss Litton Das.

Team India's fielding coach T Dilip announced that the award will be presented by the West Indies great, after whom the Vivian Richards Stadium is named.

"Today we have a true legend, whose name is synonymours with fearless play and unmatched charizma on the field. The game0changer in every sense, who showed that in every sense; what it means striving for greatness. Its none other than Sir Vivian Richards," said Dilip in the video shared by BCCI on social media.

After presenting Suryakumar best fielder medal, Richards said, "I can only say that if they guys in Maroon doesn't get it done, I will be back in your room," he laughed.

Richards also hailed Rishabh Pant for his comeback after the accident and said, "Pant its great to see you back man after what you have been through. We would have missed the great talent and exactly what you have to offer in the future."

The Windies great concluded with hailing the India's performance in the tournament so far.

