T20 World Cup: Warner's international career comes to an end after Australia's exit

Kingstown, June 25 David Warner's storied 15-year international cricket career came to a quiet close as Australia's elimination from the T20 World Cup was confirmed following Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh in St Vincent.

This marked an understated end for the Australian cricket legend, who had already signaled that this World Cup would be his swan song.

Despite hinting at a potential return for next year's Champions Trophy, it appears unlikely, Warner ended his international career in stages, playing his last ODI during Australia's triumphant 2023 campaign in India, his final Test against Pakistan in early 2024 and was set to finish altogether after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

His breathtaking 89 from 43 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa told the world of his talent. In 110 matches he scored 3277 runs including a century against Pakistan in 2019--third Aussie to score centuries in all three formats of the game, and 28 half-centuries.

Away from international cricket, he has had a prolific franchise T20 career, especially in the IPL, and in 2021 became just the fourth batter to pass 10,000 runs in T20.

Warner's final appearance, in a match against India, was less than ideal. He managed to score only six runs off six balls before being caught at slip by Suryakumar Yadav off Arshdeep Singh.

Frustrated, Warner walked off the pitch without any fanfare or acknowledgment from the crowd, unaware if this was his last match. Post-game, he was seen conversing with Virat Kohli on the outfield.

