T20 World Cup: 'We batted well in powerplay', says SL skipper Hasaranga after win over Netherlands

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 17 Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga has credited his batters after an emphatic 83-run win against the Netherlands in their final group stage match in the T20 World Cup.

With only one win in four matches in Group D, Sri Lanka's campaign in the mega event have come to an end.

Batting first, quickfire knocks from Kusal Mendis (46), Charith Asalanka (46) and Dhananjaya de Silva (34) powered Sri Lanka to 201/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nuwan Thushara claimed three wickets while Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two scalps each to bundle out the Dutch side for 118/10 in 16.4 overs.

"This win is very healthy for us after the first two games. We all saw the game last night where the wicket was really good. Wanted to put a score of 160-plus. We all know with our bowling attack it's a good total. In first two games, we lost 3-4 wickets in first six overs.

"Today we batted well in first six overs. He (Asalanka) has a very good talent and he proved today what he can do, especially in middle overs and the end. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva also played a good part," Hasaranga said in the post-match presentation.

Asalanka was awarded Player of the Match for his blistering 46 off 21 studded with five sixes and a four. He credited the conditions at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium for his fiery knock.

"To be honest, the conditions are better here than in the USA. We all enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat and that allowed us to play our shots. I'm enjoying my finishing role, it's a tough place to bat at 5, you can come in at 10 for 3 or 100 for 3, I have to adjust to the conditions. I think I have to improve a bit more and be more consistent. Little bit disappointed about the results in the first two matches, but we enjoyed the tournament as a team," Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka started their campaign against South Africa with a six-wicket defeat followed by a loss against Bangladesh before rain abandoned their game against Nepal in Florida.

In Group D, South Africa and Bangladesh have cruised to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

