T20 World Cup: 'We were in the game, just needed a partnership', says USA captain after upsetting Pakistan

Dallas (USA), June 7 As the co-host USA staged one of the biggest upsets of the T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan in the Super Over thriller, skipper Monank Patel claimed that the team knew 'they were in the game with 160 to chase' and all needed was a partnership to clinch a victory.

Batting first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 44 combined with Shadab Khan's quickfire 40 off 25 balls steered them to 159/7 in 20 overs. In reply, USA captain Monank Patel's half-century along with cameo knocks from Andries Gous (35) and Aaron Jones (36) enabled them to match their opponent's total on the final ball of the innings.

In the Super Over contest, Jones and Harmeet Singh set the target of 19 runs for Pakistan to win the match but Saurabh Netravalkar successfully defended it and etched a historic win for the side.

"Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership. We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership. Playing in a World Cup, you don’t get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed on every single ball," Monank said in the post-match presentation.

"It is a big achievement, beating Pakistan and that too playing (them) for the first time. It was a complete team effort. We won the toss and we made sure we utilised the conditions well, we did really well to keep them under 160," the skipper added.

Monank added that he is happy to be among the scorers along with Andries Gous in the winning cause.

"I am happy with my contribution and more happy that we won the game. We spoke about the top three contributing and happy that myself and Gous could do that. The plan was to play proper shots and he (Gous) took the pressure off me. Happy to get the two points. As a batter and player you want to show off in the big games and I am happy that my knock came in a winning cause," he said.

USA will next take on India in New York on June 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor