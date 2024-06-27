T20 World Cup: What will happen if India v England semifinal washed out in Guyana?

New Delhi, June 27 After South Africa's thumping nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first semi-final, the focus shifts to the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is eyeing their first T20 World Cup final since 2014 after beating Australia in their last Super Eight clash on Monday. In the last edition's semi-final, India faced a crushing 10-wicket loss to eventual champions England in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, the weather in Guyana is likely to play a spoilsport in the crucial match. According to Guyana's weather prediction for Thursday, "thunder showers changing to heavy showers by late morning" is expected with a 60 per cent chance of rain predicted.

What will happen if the India vs England semifinal is washed out?

The India vs England semi-final clash does not have a reserve day but has been granted an additional 250 minutes time to complete the fixture beyond the usual cut-off period.

For the semi-finals and final, a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled in each innings to constitute a match. Failing to play 10 overs each, the team finishing at the top of their Super Eight group advances to the final which means India will progress to the finals.

If there is a tie, and weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned due to weather or for whatever reason the game is a no result, then the team that finished first in its Second Round Group (Super 8) will progress to the Final.

As per the latest weather update, the conditions remain overcast with rain probability increasing with time.

The match will start at 8 pm IST if there will be no rain interruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor