T20 World Cup: When and where to watch India matches; Time, venues, schedule

New Delhi, May 30 The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 2 (as per IST) with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. India, the champions of the inaugural edition in 2007, will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5 (IST).

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The T20 showcase features a total of 55 matches to be played by 20 teams across nine venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York with the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

In all 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the summit clash scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semifinals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men's T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

The West Indies are placed in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal grouped against each other.

The ICC T20 World Cup venues in the USA:

Texas Grand Prairie Stadium, Florida Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, New York Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in the West Indies:

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines: Arnos Vale Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Barbados: Kensington Oval, Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Providence, Guyana: Providence Stadium.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live broadcast on television in India:

Star Sports Network will broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live stream in India: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

ICC T20 World Cup schedule as per Indian time

June 5: India vs Ireland: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8:00 PM (IST)

June 9: India vs Pakistan: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8:00 PM (IST)

June 12: India vs USA: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8:00 PM (IST)

June 15: India vs Canada: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 8:00 PM (IST)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor