T20 World Cup: Will think whether to play both Kuldeep and Yuzi, says Dravid ahead of Afghanistan clash

Bridgetown, June 20 As the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted at a potential change in the playing XI that could see wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav making his tournament debut against Afghanistan on Thursday. This strategic adjustment comes as India transitions from the pace-friendly pitches of New York to the spin-friendly conditions of the Caribbean.

India's campaign in the league stage was marked by dominance, securing victories in all three completed games, with their final match washed out due to rain. The team's prowess was on full display at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where the conditions favoured fast bowlers over spinners, leaving little room for Kuldeep Yadav to showcase his skills.

Looking ahead to the Caribbean leg of the tournament, Dravid emphasized the importance of flexibility and adapting to different playing conditions.

"Tough to leave anyone out. All four being left out do possess the quality. But conditions were in favour of pacers. If we feel the need to play an extra spinner in Kuldeep and Yuzi we will give it a thought," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference.

"We are lucky to have players with all-round abilities. We had eight batters, but we (also) had seven bowling options," he added.

With the Super 8 stage set to unfold in the spin-conducive environments of the Caribbean, Dravid's comments suggest a shift in strategy. Kuldeep Yadav, known for his ability to turn games with his wrist spin, is likely to play a crucial role. Dravid highlighted this tactical consideration, saying,

"Spinners come into play -- We picked the squad keeping in mind all kinds of options. In NY we had eight batting options. Yes, wrist spinners will come into play."

The inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav could provide India with a significant edge, especially in the conditions expected in the Caribbean. Alongside him, Yuzvendra Chahal, another skilled wrist-spinner, remains a potent option, offering depth and variety to India's bowling attack. This combination could prove to be a formidable challenge for opposition teams.

Dravid also underscored the importance of flexibility in the team's batting order, highlighting the strategic thinking that goes into such decisions, reflecting on previous games and the unique challenges of T20 cricket.

"Each situation is unique. Can't set it in stone. I believe in flexibility. In the Pakistan game, we moved Axar [Patel], specifically thinking around it... Rishabh [Pant] up the order [at No.3], lots of thinking goes into it. I don't think in Tests [cricket], we will have that flexibility. In T20s where it is a lot about matchups, you see it happening more [flexibility in batting position]," Dravid explained.

The concept of "match-up" in cricket refers to the tactical deployment of players based on their effectiveness against specific opponents. This strategy was vividly illustrated during a tense league match against arch-rivals Pakistan. With India struggling at 19/2 after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Axar Patel was promoted to No.4. His quick-fire 20 off 18 balls provided much-needed stability, showcasing the benefits of a flexible approach.

Reflecting on the upcoming matches, Dravid expressed his enthusiasm for the Caribbean leg of the tournament. "Lovely to come to the Caribbean and play cricket. A couple of practice sessions. We are prepared. Afghanistan are a very dangerous side. Their players play more in leagues than our players. They are not a team to be taken lightly. Deservingly in Super 8," he noted.

