T2O World Cup: PNG vs Uganda, Australia vs Oman, NED v NEP; when and where to watch

Providence (Guyana), June 6 Uganda and Papua New Guinea will play their second matches while former champions Australia and Pakistan will play their opening matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda, Australia will play Oman and Pakistan will face co-host the United States of America in the three matches to be played on Thursday (India time).

PNG have played Uganda once in this format, winning that match. Both the teams have started the T20 World Cup with defeats and will be hoping to earn their first points when they meet at Guyana National Stadium.

The mighty Australians will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman, who lost to Namibia in their opening match in a Super-Over. Australia have too many weapons to destroy Oman and are expected to win the match without breaking a sweat. They will be trying out a few combinations in the match.

Hosts USA have defeated Canada in the tournament lung-opener but Pakistan will prove a different kettle of fish for them. However, with a few players of Indian and Pakistan origin in their side, the co-hosts will go into the match on a bullish note. Pakistan will be without all-rounder Imad Wasim, who is injured.

Match Timings:

The PNG vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday at 5:00 AM IST whereas the Australia vs Oman encounter will be played from 6 am on Thursday.

The USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday at 9:00 PM

The Venues:

PNG v Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana while the Australia vs Oman match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas.

Live broadcast:

The live broadcast of all the matches will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of all three matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

