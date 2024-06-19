T2O World Cup: South Africa edge past USA by 18 runs in a thrilling contest

North Sound (Antigua), July 19 South Africa managed to edge out a resilient USA team by 18 runs in a gripping encounter at the start of the Super 8 stage match of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Wednesday.

Reeza Hendricks, however, continued his run of poor form, managing only 11 runs from 11 deliveries. Skipper Aiden Markram contributed a solid 46 off 32 balls, ensuring the momentum stayed with the Proteas. The middle order wobbled slightly as David Miller fell for a golden duck, but Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs' quick-fire cameos pushed the total to 194 for 4 in 20 overs.

On the bowling front, Saurabh Netravalkar was the standout performer for the USA, claiming two wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs. Harmeet Singh also impressed with his left-arm spin, taking 2 crucial wickets to keep the South African total in check.

Chasing a daunting target of 195, the USA stumbled early, losing three quick wickets for 56 including the in-form Aaron Jones for a five-ball duck. The early blows put them on the back foot, but wicketkeeper-batsman Andries Gous mounted a valiant resistance. Gous played a brilliant unbeaten innings, scoring 80 off 47 balls, keeping the American hopes alive.

Harmeet Singh, playing a crucial supporting role, forged a significant partnership with Gous. Their alliance gave the USA a glimmer of hope, inching them closer to the target. However, the departure of Harmeet in the penultimate over spelt doom for the American chase.

Kagiso Rabada, the pick of the South African bowlers, was instrumental in sealing the victory. He bowled a masterful spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 18 in his 4 overs. Rabada’s penultimate over was particularly decisive, conceding just two runs and dismissing Harmeet Singh, thereby quashing any lingering hopes of an American upset.

In the end, South Africa's quality attack proved too much for the USA, but the spirited performance by the American side won them many admirers. The Proteas, starting their Super 8 campaign on a winning note, had to fight hard to secure their two points, underlining the increasingly competitive nature of the T20 World Cup.

Brief scores:

South Africa 194/4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 74, Aiden Markram 46; Saurabh Netravalkar 2-21, Harmeet Singh 2-24) beat USA 176/6 in 20 overs (Andries Gous 80 not out, Harmeet Singh 38; Kagiso Rabada 3-18, Keshav Maharaj 1-37) by 18 runs.

