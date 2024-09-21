Taarini Lodha clinches gold in EFI Concours De Dressage National competition

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], September 21 : The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) organized Concours De Dressage National (CDN), in Bengaluru where 12 year old rider Taarini Lodha from Amateur Riders' Club secured a gold medal in the Dressage Children II category. Athletes from all over India participated in the competition.

Taarini Lodha secured first place and finished her round with an average score of 68.5% while riding on Chase. Harshini B came second and finished her round with an average score of 65.343% while riding on Star Proof and Kripa Jain finished third and ended her round with an average score of 65% while riding on Christy.

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Average%)

Category - Children II Dressage

Taarini Lodha (Chase/ 68.5%)

Harshini B (Star Proof/ 65.343%)

Kripa Jain (Christy/ 65%)

After the win Taarini Lodha said "I am extremely happy that I had the opportunity to compete at this prestigious competition with international judges. I'm humbly elated to have won the gold medal. I'm thrilled and grateful for this incredible honour, to my coach Bobin sir, my family and my horse, who have all been instrumental in this success, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of excellence in equestrian sports."

