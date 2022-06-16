Table Tennis player Archana Kamath moves court after dropped from CWG squad

New Delhi, June 16 Table Tennis player Archana Kamath has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other members of the women's team after she was dropped from the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Before Archana, Diya Chitale had approached the Delhi High Court over her exclusion from the women's CWG squad but she was included in the side by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

In the decision, the CoA has put paddler Chitale in the women's double with Manika Batra, which was earlier reported to be with Archana Kamath.

Archana Kamath, initially included in the squad, was suddenly dropped by the CoA and Diya Chitale was brought in her place. Shocked by her ouster from the team, Archana Kamath has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court has instructed all the parties to appear before it on the next hearing, scheduled on June 22.

