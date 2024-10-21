'Take the pain and use it': Arteta's Arsenal looking to bounce back against Shakhtar

London, Oct 21 Arsenal’s 0-2 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday was the team’s first loss in the 2024/25 season, and their first since April. Mikel Arteta has rallied his troops ahead of the Gunners’ third UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk and asked them to 'use the pain' of their recent loss.

"We cannot continue to play with ten men, easier to say it then to get it done. Specific moments. Reacting, we have a defeat. Very specific conditions as well. Let's move on, take that pain we have and use it tomorrow night," said Arteta in the pre-game interview.

William Saliba's red card against Bournemouth was Arsenal’s third red card since the beginning of the season; the 1-1 draw against Brighton, 2-2 draw against Manchester City and 0-2 loss against Bournemouth have been the only games in which Arteta’s side has dropped points. The Spaniard has called the side to 'eradicate' the problem as they ‘cannot continue to play with ten men at this level.’

"Playing with 10 men always is an issue. The trust is, when you analyse it, three different very actions and the outcome of them; the reasons are very different. Regardless of that, we cannot continue to play with ten men at this level. We need to eradicate that, it's clear. The reasons, how - it doesn't matter. We have to focus.

"We want to win in any context. Very difficult. The players that we had out, the schedule, the games we had to play but that’s the reality. It could have been a very different narrative but the reality is we didn’t and now the reality is one game in six months. Now we have to win again in the context that we have lost for the first time in six months," he added.

