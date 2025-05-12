Taliban Bans Chess in Afghanistan, Calling It a Form of Gambling Under Sharia Law

In a move that has sparked confusion and concern among citizens, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has officially banned the game of chess. The decision was confirmed by a sports official from the Taliban's Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, which oversees all sporting activities in the country. According to Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Sports, the ban is based on religious grounds. "Under Sharia law, chess is considered a form of gambling, and the Taliban is committed to strictly enforcing Sharia," Mashwani said. “As per the 'Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice' law announced last year, all forms of gambling are prohibited—including chess.”

The spokesperson emphasized that until the religious concerns are addressed, the ban on chess will remain in effect. This decision has left many Afghans bewildered. In Kabul, café owner Azizullah Gulzada, who has been organizing chess tournaments for years, questioned the logic behind the move. "Chess is played in many other Muslim countries, even at the international level," Gulzada told AFP. "Why is it being banned here? There’s no gambling involved in the tournaments we host. People just come, drink tea, and play chess with friends.” With limited recreational options left in Afghanistan—especially for the youth—many had turned to chess as a peaceful and intellectually engaging pastime. The new restriction has only added to the growing list of limitations on public life under Taliban rule.

