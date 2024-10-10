Tamburlini in shared lead as Diksha has a disappointing start in Taiwan

Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), Oct 10 Diksha Dagar faced problems in very windy conditions at the Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan and shot a disappointing card of 6-over and was lying way behind in tied-97th and could well miss the cut. The scoring in the morning session was much higher than in the afternoon wave as was the leader Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland.

Swiss rookie Tamburlini shared the first-round lead with Chonlada Chayanun. They shot six-under 66 each at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Facing strong winds, Dagar opened with a bogey on the tenth and then dropped a double bogey on Par-5 18th. After the turn, she picked her only birdie of the day at the third, but then gave away a triple bogey on the Par-3 fourth hole. She also had a bogey on the eighth for a 6-over.

Switzerland’s Tamburlini, who is leading the LET Order of Merit, began her round with a bogey at the first before a birdie on the fifth. After another dropped shot on the sixth, the two-time LET winner found her groove making three birdies on the trot on holes eight, nine and ten.

She did the same thing on holes 12, 13 and 14 and added her final birdie of the day on the 16th hole to seal a round of 66 (-6). Tamburlini has already won twice.

Thailand’s Chayanun, who began her round from the 10th tee, went bogey-birdie in her first two holes but then didn’t drop a shot. The Thai star rolled in birdies on holes 13, 15 and 18, as well as the second, sixth and ninth holes to also sign for a round of 66 (-6).

