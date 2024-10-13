Tamburlini wins third title of the season with Wistron Ladies Open

Taoyuan, Oct 13 Swiss golfer, Chiara Tamburlini fired a round of 69 (-3) to win the Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan by four strokes at Sunrise Golf and Country Club. With rounds of 66-73-68-69 she totalled 12-under 276 and beat Yu-Sang Hou (68) of Taiwan by four shots.

Perrine Delacour of France (67) was third and Spain’s Maria Hernandez (68) and Italy’s Elena Virginia Carta (68) were tied fourth place. Also tied for fourth with them were Nastasia Nadaud of France and South African Nicole Garcia.

India's Diksha Dagar missed the cut at the halfway mark.

Both Tamburlini and Delacour are entered for the next event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country.

Tamburlini had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and her three birdies in a row from the 11th saw her seal the title beyond doubt.

Tamburlini grabbed her third win of the season and tightened her grip on the Order of Merit and Rookie honours. She earlier won the Joburg Ladies Open and the Lacoste Open de France. This is her third title of the season.

Third placed Perrine Delacour won the Dormy Open in Helsingborg earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor