Tamil Nadu basketball player to feature in Serbian league

Chennai, August 12 A basketball player from Tamil Nadu have signed a professional basketball contract for 2024-25 season with Novi Pazar Salamander team in a Division 1 Serbian basketball league called Kosarkaske Lige Srbije (KLS) in Serbia, Europe.

Ulhas Satyanarayan who hails from Kancheepuram will be the first Indian to play in Division 1 league in Serbia.

The league is scheduled to commence from October 3 and Ulhas will be playing for a minimum period of three to seven months.

This is Ulhas's third year signing a professional contract in Europe. Previously, he played in Moldova and Malta.

In the current 2024 Olympics, Serbia team was neck to neck with the USA team that consisted of the top most NBA players. Serbia ended up winning a bronze medal which shows Serbia’s global competence in basketball.

Ulhas while speaking to IANS said,“ I consider this Serbian opportunity a turning point in the Indian basketball culture and a chance to showcase that Indians can play at the highest levels globally.”

He further said that his dream was to play in the NBA and added that playing at the highest level in Serbia will give him the exposure and experience he need to take the leap to the next level.

Ulhas had earlier played in the Maldova league in 2021-22 and in the Malta league. He had represented India against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier in October 2022, besides representing the country against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in February 2023.

Ulhas also led the Westminster Dragon men’s team while doing his business management course in the United Kingdom.

“I got selected in the first team of the Westminster Dragon which was run by Clive Castillo, the head coach and a big name in international basketball. Clive has played a prominent role behind my success at Westminster. He gave me lot of opportunities to prove myself and supported me throughout my time there.”

Ulhas, who has turned into a professional basketball player, said that the Westminster University team won its first championship in seven years in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Division 3 league.

Ulhas said that he was offered the first professional contract by Gloria in the Moldovan National League Division 1, becoming the first Indian to play professional basketball in Europe.

He also said that to play in the Maltese BOV League Division 1 is a much higher step in his carrier as this league is superior to the league in Maldova. He now has his eyes set on the NBA league in the United States.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor